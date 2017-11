Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN DAM -- A bomb threat forced the evacuation of several businesses at a shopping center in Snyder County Tuesday morning.

According to troopers, someone called the cell phone of a student at Empire Beauty School in Shamokin Dam, claiming there was a bomb there.

As a precaution, the Orchard Hills Shopping Center was evacuated.

A bomb-sniffing dog searched the area but found nothing.