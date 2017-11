Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Fire heavily damaged a house in Wilkes-Barre Monday afternoon.

It broke out just before 3 p.m. in the home on Darling Street.

Fire officials say the home was recently purchased and a man was cleaning and working on the second floor of the place when the fire broke out on the bottom floor. The worker is also deaf, but he smelled smoke and was able to get out of the home unharmed,

Firefighters have not listed the cause of the fire.