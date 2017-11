Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coroners office says a man and woman were found dead inside this home on Hemlock Dr. in Polk Township. No names are being released until next of kin is notified. Deaths do not appear suspicious. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/g4WhRChIbz — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) November 27, 2017

POLK TOWNSHIP -- Autopsies are scheduled on a man and woman found dead in Monroe County.

According to the county coroner, the pair were found Sunday inside a home on Hemlock Drive near Kunkletown.

Their names have not yet been released.

Investigators have not said how the man and woman died, but say the deaths are not considered suspicious.