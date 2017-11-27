Teens Charged with Robbing Boy Selling Candy Bars

WILKES-BARRE — Two teenagers are charged with robbing a boy who was out fundraising.

Police said the 11-year-old victim was selling candy bars along Old River Road in Wilkes-Barre last Tuesday around noon. The older boys asked to buy one, but instead, they swiped the entire box, which also contained an envelope filled with cash.

Wilkes-Barre police have arrested and charged the two teenagers.

Their names have not been released.

