Teens Charged with Robbing Boy Selling Candy Bars
WILKES-BARRE — Two teenagers are charged with robbing a boy who was out fundraising.
Police said the 11-year-old victim was selling candy bars along Old River Road in Wilkes-Barre last Tuesday around noon. The older boys asked to buy one, but instead, they swiped the entire box, which also contained an envelope filled with cash.
Wilkes-Barre police have arrested and charged the two teenagers.
Their names have not been released.
41.242082 -75.907410
2 comments
warningfakenews
If the kid was open carrying, it probably wouldn’t have happened. Just sayin’..
Joe Mama
Don’t blame the victim. especially an 11 year old kid. I’m just glad they caught the 2 robbers.