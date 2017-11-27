× Suspect in Kulpmont Shooting Surrenders to Police

KULPMONT — The suspect wanted for a shooting in Northumberland County on Thanksgiving has turned himself in.

Kulpmont police said Dashawn Coward, 19, turned himself in late Monday afternoon.

Police said Coward shot his girlfriend’s stepfather in the legs on Walnut Street in Kulpmont on November 23. He then took off.

Coward was arraigned on charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possessing a firearm while being a felon. He’s locked up on $300,000 bail.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.