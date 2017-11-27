Rifle Deer Season Underway in Lackawanna County

Posted 6:07 am, November 27, 2017, by , Updated at 04:34AM, November 27, 2017

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP -- Monday, November 27, is the biggest day on the hunting calendar here in Pennsylvania.

It's the start of rifle deer season.

The numbers from the state game commission are staggering. Nearly 600,000 hunters are expected in the woods on Monday, adding millions to the state's economy.

Schools are closed on Monday for the beginning of rifle deer season.

Businesses will see fewer people on the job this year. It's because hunters are hitting the woods.

The game commission expects a big kill this year. The reason, the deer population is up because of the mild winter last year and a big food supply of acorns.

This is a case of the early bird getting the buck or doe. Nearly one-third of the deer killed during last year's rifle deer season was taken on opening day.

If you can't get out on opening day or don't have any luck on opening day, there is still plenty of time.

Deer season here in Pennsylvania continues until Saturday, December 9.

