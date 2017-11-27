Philadelphia Eagles Turn Prince Harry Engagement Into Social Media Win

Posted 3:38 pm, November 27, 2017, by

PHILADELPHIA — With Monday’s full-on media blitz surrounding the engagement of Prince Harry to American actor Meghan Markle, the Philadelphia Eagles found a way to turn it into a social media win of their own!

At around 2:00 p.m. Monday the Eagles tweeted, ” ‘It’s one of those things where every week we just come in ready to work.’ Carson Wentz weighs in on yesterday’s win.”

The only issue – the photo used in the tweet was that of newly engaged royal, Prince Harry.

While it’s no secret that the two men in question could pass as relatives at the very least, some were quick to assume the tweet was a “fumble” by the Eagles social media folks.

The Eagles quickly posted a second tweet saying “wait a minute,” ultimately driving home the point that the “mix-up” was most certainly intentional.

One thing is for sure, the internet is loving it!

No word yet on whether the person/s in charge of the Eagles’ Twitter account has been “sacked” (Sorry, had to do it).

