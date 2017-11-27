Driver Dies, Two Children Hurt in Northumberland County Crash

Posted 3:33 pm, November 27, 2017, by

EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — One person died and two children were hurt in a head-on crash involving a car and tractor-trailer in Northumberland County.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Monday along Upper Road near Shamokin.

State police believe the driver of the car who was killed drifted into the other lane, hitting the truck.

Troopers say two children in the car were flown to the hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer also went to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s