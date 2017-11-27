× Driver Dies, Two Children Hurt in Northumberland County Crash

EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — One person died and two children were hurt in a head-on crash involving a car and tractor-trailer in Northumberland County.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Monday along Upper Road near Shamokin.

State police believe the driver of the car who was killed drifted into the other lane, hitting the truck.

Troopers say two children in the car were flown to the hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer also went to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash.