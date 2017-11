× 73-Year-Old Man Attacked During Home Invasion in Schuylkill County

TREMONT — A 73-year-old man was badly hurt when two men broke into his home in Schuylkill County.

It happened around 3 a.m. Monday on East Line Street in Tremont.

State police say one of the men beat the homeowner with a metal object and duct-taped him while the other stole cash, coins, and other belongings.

The victim had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his eye and face.