Tree Lighting Has Extra Meaning in Susquehanna County

Posted 11:34 pm, November 26, 2017, by

HARFORD TOWNSHIP -- A Christmas tree lighting on Sunday had a somber meaning for the holidays at a church in Susquehanna County.

The First Congregational United Church of Christ held its Light Against the Darkness program in Harford.

Those behind the event said the ceremony shows how light can come from troubled times.

"This is just a beautiful event. It shows that we as people care and that we can say something positive to the world that needs a great message. It's amazing to see this," said Pastor Will Hagenbach.

The church also wanted the event to be fun for the children, so it held a series of games and a tug of war between Santa and his elves.

