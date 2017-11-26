Travelers Returning Home After Long Holiday Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICE TOWNSHIP -- Some families are returning home from the Thanksgiving weekend.

Newswatch 16 caught up with drivers tonight at a rest area on I-81 in southern Luzerne County.

According to AAA, 51 million Americans are traveling this weekend, and 81 percent are driving to and from their destinations.

One driver from the Netherlands who was passing through our area says he tried to beat busy traffic during parts of his trip by getting off the interstate.

"I'll take the back roads, which most likely many other people will do, too. And then you're in backed up traffic again," he said.

AAA adds that four percent more drivers took to the roads this Thanksgiving weekend, even though gas prices are up 40 cents per gallon from last Thanksgiving.