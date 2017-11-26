× Teen Charged with Assaulting Police, Paramedic

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old man from New York City is accused of assaulting an EMT and a Hazleton police officer while drunk.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to state police, Christopher Pichardo, 19, from the Bronx, was being treated by paramedics in Hazle Township for breathing problems when he punched an EMT. When state police attempted to arrest him, he struggled. Troopers also said Pichardo kicked and spat at a Hazleton police officer when they were trying to take him to the hospital for his breathing trouble.

Once at the hospital, state police said Pichardo was verbally and physically aggressive.

Troopers said the 19 year old was under the influence of alcohol.

Pichardo was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct, and purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt or brewed beverages.