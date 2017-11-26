Teen Charged with Assaulting Police, Paramedic

Posted 7:16 pm, November 26, 2017, by

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old man from New York City is accused of assaulting an EMT and a Hazleton police officer while drunk.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to state police, Christopher Pichardo, 19, from the Bronx, was being treated by paramedics in Hazle Township for breathing problems when he punched an EMT. When state police attempted to arrest him, he struggled. Troopers also said Pichardo kicked and spat at a Hazleton police officer when they were trying to take him to the hospital for his breathing trouble.

Once at the hospital, state police said Pichardo was verbally and physically aggressive.

Troopers said the 19 year old was under the influence of alcohol.

Pichardo was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct, and purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt or brewed beverages.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s