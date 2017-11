Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- Police say a wrong-way driver on a one-way street led them to a stolen SUV and a stolen handgun in Hazleton.

A police sergeant reports he spotted the stolen SUV around 4 a.m. Sunday on Spring Street. He stopped the driver on Manhattan Court and arrested Jeremy Rivera, 28, of Hazleton.

Rivera faces charges of having a stolen car, a stolen gun, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, along with a series of traffic violations.