KINGSTON -- Kids aren't the only ones who get excited to see Santa this time of year.

Dozens of pets and their owners came out to Three Dogs Bakery in Kingston on Sunday to get their pictures taken with Santa.

Pet owners paid a fee for the photo. That money will go to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge near Dallas.

All of the money raised will help buy food, medicine, and other supplies for those pets at the volunteer run, no-kill shelter in Luzerne County.