NEPA Stars and Stripes Join ABA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The NEPA Stars and Stripes are an expansion team in the American Basketball Association (not affiliated with the organization of the same name that merged with the NBA). The team held a VIP exhibition game against the York Buccaneers Sunday in Conyngham, but will play home games open to the public at GAR High School in Wilkes-Barre. The next game is Saturday, December 2, at 4:15 PM. General Manager Isiah Walker and Head Coach Bob Holden say the new team is focused on the local community.