Marywood Beats King’s 87-80 at Cross-County Challenge

Posted 6:36 pm, November 26, 2017, by

Jeremy Ringland scored a game-high 22 points and the Marywood men's basketball team beat King's 87-80 at the Cross-County Challenge at the Long Center.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

