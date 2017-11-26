Jeremy Ringland scored a game-high 22 points and the Marywood men's basketball team beat King's 87-80 at the Cross-County Challenge at the Long Center.
Marywood Beats King’s 87-80 at Cross-County Challenge
-
Scranton Beats King’s 85-79 in Cross-County Challenge
-
King’s Tops Clarks Summit 91-84 in Men’s Basketball Home Opener
-
Scranton Women Top Marywood 76-53
-
Bucknell Men’s Basketball Gets First Win With 115-92 Victory Over Siena
-
Lycoming Scores Late to Beat King’s 44-41
-
-
Susquehanna Men’s Basketball Excited to Face Lycoming
-
King’s Beats Moravian 30-27 in Season Opener
-
Reports of Person with Weapon at Marywood University
-
7th Annual Jamie Kotula Kickoff Classic
-
Bethany (West Virginia) at Susquehanna University Riverhawks Basketball
-
-
Marywood Move-In Day
-
After Reports of Gunman, Marywood Responds to Concerns
-
Marywood Student Arrested; Bulletproof Vest, Assault Rifle, Ammo Found in Car