Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Neighbors, Fighting with State Police

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP — State police have a long list of charges for an 18-year-old man from Luzerne County.

It all happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers said Donald Missal Jr., 18, of Bear Creek, had just been brought home by his father after being arrested for stealing from a store at the Wyoming Valley Mall. He then got into an argument and then a physical fight with his father.

According to the police report, Missal hit his father in the head and smashed the rear window of his dad’s car. He then exposed himself to neighbors. When troopers arrived, he ran into the woods to hide. He kicked a trooper and spit on the cruiser while they attempted to arrest him.

Missal is now in jail, charged with aggravated assault against law enforcement, open lewdness, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and other charges.