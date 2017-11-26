Inaugural District 2 Field Hockey Senior Classic

Hazleton area senior Megan Reed and Holy Redeemer senior Leah Mullery set up the first-ever District 2 field hockey all-star game, the first of its kind in the area. 67 seniors from the area played in the game at Spartan Stadium in Kingston. Proceeds go the local charity, Cori's Place.

