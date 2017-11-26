Good Morning PA – Stroudsburg HS Marching Band

Posted 11:13 am, November 26, 2017

The Stroudsburg High School Marching Band is holding their annual Craft and Music Fests on Saturday December 2, 2017. The Craft Fest runs from 10am to 4pm and the Music Fest runs from 1pm to 10pm. Both are held at Stroudsburg High School.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

