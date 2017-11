Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE -- An early morning fire has left several people in Carbondale without a place to live.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire at the multi-family home on Birkett Street just after midnight Sunday.

Fire officials said it appears to be an accident, and the fire likely started in a trash can behind the building.

No one was hurt.

The people who lived in the home are now being helped by the Red Cross in Lackawanna County.