NORTHMORELAND TOWNSHIP -- Worshippers sported bright orange Sunday morning at Northmoreland Baptist Church in Wyoming County.

This is the second year of the church's special service where the congregation prayed for the safety and good health of all hunters headed out to the woods Monday to kick off rifle deer season.

Organizers of the "Blaze Orange Sunday" service hope this service becomes a yearly tradition for hunters and their families in Wyoming County.