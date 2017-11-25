Wyoming Valley West Falls to Archbishop Wood in the State 5A Playoffs

The Wyoming Valley West football team could not overcome a slow start in a 41-14 loss to Archbishop Wood in the state "AAAAA" quarterfinals.
