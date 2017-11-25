Shopping Local on Small Business Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK -- Fresh off Black Friday people are ready to spend more money for Small Business Saturday.

Some people are shopping to keep their favorite local stores in business.

We spoke with some business owners in Wyoming County who say Small Business Saturday is definitely a bright spot for their bottom line.

As Christmas inches closer by the day, people are already trying to cross out stuff on their lists. This is great news for shops in Tunkhannock that took part in Small Business Saturday.

"To stay in business today to go against the big box stores, unless we have loyal customers coming out, we won't be here, so we appreciate it," said Tom St. Clair, Paradise Gifts.

Paradise Gifts has sat on Tioga Street for more than 20 years. The store has plenty of different home decorations, holiday gifts, and homemade chocolate.

For small business owners we spoke to, providing customer care is essential in separating them from big box stores.

"We have a wide variety of things for people looking for gifts. There is going to be something in this store that you are going to want and hopefully will find," St. Clair added.

Nikki Shake of Springville was one of the customers able to find exactly what she and her family wanted: chocolate.

Shake says the responsibility of keeping small businesses open rests on the customer.

"If we don't take care of our small local businesses, then we are not even going to have a town in existence here. We thrive on what we do here. We need them. They are an asset to our community," Shake said.

Across the street from Paradise Gifts is Jilli Jenn Gifts and Consignment. Owner Heather Vaow says the store has been here since January, making this her first Small Business Saturday

"It's been great. We have families coming in. I have coffee and refreshments and discounts and crafts for the kids, and they have all been in a great mood, great spirit, and everyone is coming out and shopping local. It's awesome," Vaow said.

Tunkhannock will be holding Christmas in Our Hometown next week, which will also highlight small businesses.