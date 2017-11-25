Santa’s Helicopter Trip to Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK TOWNSHIP -- Santa Claus made quite the entrance when he visited Monroe County on Saturday.

Rather than his typical form of transportation, St. Nick arrived via helicopter to the event near Kresgeville hosted by the West End Food Pantry.

Mrs. Claus and a cast of holiday characters were waiting for the boss down on the ground.

Santa and Mrs. Claus stuck around to take pictures with kids and have some hot chocolate at the free community event.