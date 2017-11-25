Red Cross Craft Show Draws Big Crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Before doors even opened, hundreds lined up for the 23rd annual American Red Cross Holiday Craft Show at the Kingston Armory.

The proceeds help the less fortunate and the Red Cross says every donation counts.

People made their way through the packed house on Saturday, checking out all the crafts on display, including jewelry, glassware, and other decorations.

"A lot of people are coming out to support small business on Small Business Saturday, but also the American Red Cross," said Dave Skutnik, with the Red Cross.

For $5, shoppers could get in and see what vendors had for sale.

"I do this for relaxation at night for nights and weekends because I love crafting," said Becky Musto of Dallas.

Organizers say this is their largest fundraiser as they expect thousands of people to come through the doors for the two-day event.

"They have been really busy helping out in Texas and I believe in Florida, and it is important to give back, and it's fun being here and knowing the other vendors, you kind of make friends," Musto added.

The Red Cross has been very active this year, dealing with relief from hurricanes that damaged Florida and Texas and devastated Puerto Rico, so these donations help.

"We are still responding to house fires here in northeast Pennsylvania every single day. We had four on Wednesday in Luzerne County, and money raised at an event like this helps support families who lost everything," Skutnik explained.

The craft show continues Sunday. Doors open at 10 a.m.