In Your Neighborhood

27th Annual Old Time Christmas

An Old Time Christmas is celebrated outside Stroudsburg. Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm sponsors the event Dec. 9 & 10 starting each day at 3 p.m. You’ll see the evolution of Christmas with a live Nativity, carols, and the anticipation of the Belschnikel visit. Visit the gift shop featuring the talented work of commissioned artists. The evening ends with complimentary hot chocolate and cookies. Tours are indoors and outdoors so please dress for the weather. Children are welcome but please keep in mind strollers are not permitted inside of buildings. Group reservations are available at a discounted rate for groups of 12 or more. Admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for children ages 3-12 years.

E. Stroudsburg North Class of 2018 Breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus

A “Breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus” is held in E. Stroudsburg. The E. Stroudsburg North Class of 2018 sponsors the big breakfast at Middle Smithfield Elementary School, on Mildford Road in E. Stroudsburg on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Along with the breakfast it’s holiday music, crafts for children, and a photo with Santa. There are also vendors for a little Christmas shopping. Admission is $10 for adults, and $8 for children.