Firefighter Football Game Benefits Big Brothers, Big Sisters

AVOCA -- Firefighters typically battle flames, but on Saturday, they faced off against each other in Luzerne County, and it was all for charity.

The Avoca and Pittston Township fire departments met on the gridiron on Mill Street in Avoca for a friendly game of football that benefited Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

Players told Newswatch 16 the mild weather made for an ideal day to support the cause.

"A lot of this money is going to go to buying them gifts to help the party, make it bigger for them, so the kids can get more than one gift under the tree this year. They can get a couple gifts from their big brothers and big sisters," said Chris Collins with Avoca Fire Department.

All the proceeds raised from the charity game went to Big Brothers, Big Sisters.