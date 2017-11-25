Dunmore Beats Ligonier Valley 23-20 to Reach State Semifinals

The Dunmore football team held on to beat Ligonier Valley 23-20. With the win, the Bucks advance to the state "AA" semifinal against Southern Columbia.
