Wyoming Valley West Much-Improved Heading Into State Quartefinals

Posted 7:28 pm, November 24, 2017, by

The last local team to kick off is in the state quarterfinals is Wyoming Valley West. The Spartans will face Archbishop Wood at 1:00 PM. This is a team that started the year 1-5. Since then, they're 6-1. Head Coach Pat Keating says a big reason why is quarterback Rob Dwyer and his linemen.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

