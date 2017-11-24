Wyoming Valley West Much-Improved Heading Into State Quartefinals

The last local team to kick off is in the state quarterfinals is Wyoming Valley West. The Spartans will face Archbishop Wood at 1:00 PM. This is a team that started the year 1-5. Since then, they're 6-1. Head Coach Pat Keating says a big reason why is quarterback Rob Dwyer and his linemen.
