Union County Businesses Look Forward to Small Business Saturday

Posted 5:06 pm, November 24, 2017, by , Updated at 05:05PM, November 24, 2017

LEWISBURG — Many small business owners in Union County are looking forward to what comes next for them this holiday season.

Small Business Saturday is November 25th and it’s a day shoppers take very seriously.

The theme of the weekend in Lewisburg is to shop local which is something folks tell Newswatch 16 they are more than happy to do.

“I just love small businesses. I like to be able to go in, and Lewisburg is wonderful for that,” said Sandy Trate of New Columbia.

Many of the stores in downtown Lewisburg have shopping passes available for 15% off a single item.

That discount can be used Friday or Saturday in Union County.

