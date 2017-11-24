× The Marketplace at Steamtown Welcomes New Stores Just in Time for the Holiday Season

SCRANTON — In the Electric City customers were found filing into two new stores at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

Highstreet and Highstreet Home officially opened in Scranton last Friday, just in time for holiday shopping.

The stores feature discount furniture and home goods.

Shoppers say they are happy to see good sales and some new life in this once bustling mall.

“The price was good on these two things so I’m buying them,” said Sandra Condon of Old Forge.

“We need something different. What can I say? I hope it keeps thriving because we’re running out of places to go.”

Both stores are located side-by-side in the Marketplace at Steamtown in Lackawanna County.