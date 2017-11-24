Thanksgiving Feast Leftover Recipes

Thanksgiving dinner may have come and gone, but the Tupperware containers full of food remain.

Our friends at The Chew has some excellent recipe ideas to help get rid of those leftovers. The best part – there isn’t one sandwich on the list!

Get full recipes at the links below

Bacon Stuffing Bites

Leftover Stuffing Croquettes

Roasted Yam Tarts

Turkey Cannelloni

Thanksgiving Pasta

Leftover Turkey and Stuffing Pie

Mushroom and Corn Spoon Bread:

Have a sweet tooth? We have you covered with these tasty treats.

Yam Balls with Coconut and Marshmallows

Cranberry Sauce Buckle

And you can wash all that leftover deliciousness down with this yummy treat!

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

Find more great Thanksgiving leftover recipe ideas at TheChew.com.