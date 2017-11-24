× Ready, Set, Spend: Inside Look at Black Friday

It’s considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Black Friday is upon us.

It’s the time retailers get out of the red a.k.a. debt, and into the black, also known as their profit margins.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey hit stores early in the Wilkes-Barre to check out the Black Friday landscape.

Although Black Friday is a busy shopping day, many in our area believe the whole event has been diluted over the years since most retailers roll out doorbuster deals well before Thanksgiving and offer specials online.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As for the busiest shopping time of the year, it's actually the last weekend before Christmas.