Opening Day for Blue Mountain

BLUE MOUNTAIN SKI RESORT — For some people, standing in long lines was not the best way to spend their Black Friday, so instead, they decided to hit the slopes at Blue Mountain Ski Resort.

The soft snow made for some great conditions at the resort near Palmerton.

“It is a great day out here,” said Dustin Lipman of West Chester. “We have been here since this morning. The snow is beautiful, softening up great.”

The mountain was packed with casual skiers and others hitting the rails at the terrain park.

Five trails open and three lifts available was good enough space for those on the mountain.

“This is definitely more than usual but we are not surprised. We were anticipating it being we are one of the only resorts in the Poconos open this weekend and because its Black Friday, people are off of school and work,” said marketing director Melissa Yingling.

People came from near and far to check the slopes on opening day at Blue Mountain.

“We were literally up at 12 o’clock in the morning last night. We got up at about 6 o’clock and make it a day trip, spend the day here until about 4, usually close it down for the eight-hour trip and then go back,” said Isaiah Mitchell from Delaware.

Even avid skiers made sure they hit the slopes on opening day.

“The snow is really great, can’t believe we haven’t had really any natural snow yet and they have been working hard to get the slopes ready and not only my first day here but first turns of the season so shaking out some rust,” said Stormtracker 16 Meteorologist John Hickey.

Blue Mountain will stay open through Sunday, then reopen next weekend for the rest of the season.