New Spot to Shop Small for the Holidays in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE— There’s a new spot to shop small for the holidays in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Twelve store owners set up shop for the holiday season at a new pop up shop at Midtown Village along South Main Street.

The pop-up shop opens on Small Business Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“People need to come down and check this out. I mean, it is the one stop shop, really, and you should be supporting all the businesses locally here,” owner of Threegirls Oils Denise Ogurkis said.

The pop-up shop space was made possible by the PPL Foundation and Insalaco Development Corporation.

It has everything from pet accessories to home decorations.

The retailers that will participate in the holiday pop-up shops at Midtown Village are:

Buka, apparel

Nawrocki Imports, gourmet cheese and imported wine

Mia Bella Candles, Scent Sations Inc.

Michael Allen Designs, woodwork furniture and furnishings

Whipped Sweet Shoppe, gourmet cupcakes

The Bearded Ladies, trendy pet accessories

Brittany Boote, photography

Alan McLaughlin, artwork

MadeByDMarie, handcrafted jewelry

Threegirls Oils, essential oils

Sip N’ Silk, fragrance and painted silk scarves

Natalie’s Kombucha Juice, specialty juices.

“Some of them may have storefronts some of them may not yet, but they are all considering a possible retail location, hopefully here in Downtown Wilkes-Barre,” Vice President of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce Lindsay Bezick said.

Some businesses like Sip N’ Silk from Forty Fort plan on having fun events to draw in the crowds.

“It’s going to be fun! We’re going to have a signature perfume bar, create your own signature scent and design the bottle and we’re going to be doing some teaching events with kids and adults and wine so it’s all good,” CEO of Sip N’ Silk Cherie Cruz said.

Shop owners said you don’t have to go to the big cities anymore to find presents for your friends and family.

“This kind of reminds me being in New York of Phili where you can just kind of go into some of the great little areas where there’s a bunch of everything. Everything you need is right here,” Ogurkis said.

If you don’t have time to swing by the new pop up shop this weekend, it will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until mid-December.