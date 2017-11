× Nay Aug Park Turns Into a Winter Wonderland With Annual Holiday Light Show

SCRANTON — The Annual Holiday Light Show at Nay Aug Park in Scranton is officially lit for the season.

Friday night Mayor Bill Courtright flipped the switch to turn Nay Aug Park into a winter wonderland.

The lights will be on display every night, weather permitting, through the New Year from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Lackawanna County.

There’s no charge to see the display but donations are accepted.