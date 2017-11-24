Middletown vs Scranton Prep
-
High School Football Schedule Week #14 2017
-
Scranton Prep to Face Middletown Again
-
Scranton Prep football preview
-
Scranton Prep football preview for Meyers
-
Scranton Prep Still Undefeated After Win Over North Pocono
-
-
Western Wayne football
-
Valley View football
-
Scranton Prep football
-
Lake-Lehman vs Scranton Prep
-
Meyers vs Scranton Prep
-
-
No. 5 Scranton Prep Blanks Coughlin, 42-0
-
Fans, Players Brave Bitter Cold For Football Friday
-
Loyalsock vs Scranton Prep