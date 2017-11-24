× Hundreds Ride Holiday Train in Lackawanna County

MOSCOW — It was all aboard the holiday train Friday in Lackawanna County. Hundreds of people took a ride from Scranton to Moscow and even got to visit with Santa.

Guests aboard the holiday train had a lot to do and see when it stopped at the train station in Moscow. A crew from Clifton Township has been coming to this event for the last three years.

“Awesome. it’s so cool to be on an older train. We like it, right? It’s just neat to go through the old tracks, go through the tunnel. It’s a great day for the family to enjoy the holiday season,” said Rochelle Imhoff, Clifton Township.

This is the 11th year the Lackawanna and Wyoming Valley Railway Historical Society has hosted this holiday train ride.

The ride starts in Scranton and makes a stop in Moscow.

“It’s really great. It’s a lot of work but a lot of fun. We have a good time getting it ready. I’ve been working weeks setting it all up,” said Vee Pauli, Lackawanna and Wyoming Valley Railway Historical Society.

Not only do people get to experience a train ride, but once they get here to Moscow, there are plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

People could be seen taking pictures with the holiday displays and checking out the train models.

The big line was in the freight house where Santa himself was greeting some of the younger visitors.

This family from Bucks County mad it their first stop.

“It’s nice to just all be together and kick off the holiday season with a train ride to Moscow and see Santa,” said Jamie Sciabacucchi, Chester Springs.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16, they sold a little more than 1,000 tickets for this years holiday train ride.

“Being with the kids and on an old-fashioned train remembering what it was like years ago,” said Mark Sciabacucchi, Chester Springs.