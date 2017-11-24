Dunmore Head Football Coach Jack Henzes explains why facing Ligonier Valley won't be easy in the state quarterfinals. This is the same team that beat the Bucks last season.
Dunmore Faces Challenge With Ligonier Valley
-
Dunmore Bucks Happy to Practice on Thanksgiving
-
Mid Valley at Dunmore Friday Night-Week 11 Playoffs
-
High School Football Schedule Week #14 2017
-
Coaches’ Corner: Dunmore Legendary Coach, Jack Henzes
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2017
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #13 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #11 2017
-
Coaches Corner Preview 2017: Dunmore and Wyoming Valley Conference
-
High School Football Schedule 10-27-2017
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-29-2017
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017