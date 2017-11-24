Bethlehem Catholic vs Selinsgrove
-
Selinsgrove Preps for Bethlehem Catholic
-
High School Football Schedule Week #14 2017
-
Selinsgrove Community Reacts To Arrest Of Former High School Football Star
-
Former Dream Team Football Player Charged
-
Selinsgrove Rolls Past Bellefonte in the State Playoffs
-
-
Mount Carmel Travels To #9 Selinsgrove For A Friday Night Football Game
-
High School Senior, Son of Selinsgrove Councilman Is Fourth Arrest in Armed Robbery Case
-
Southern Columbia vs Selinsgrove football preps
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-29-2017
-
High School Football Schedule 10-27-2017
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2017
-
Selinsgrove vs Shikellamy
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2017