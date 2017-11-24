ATM Stolen From a Business in Monroe County

Posted 9:07 pm, November 24, 2017

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A business in Monroe County is cleaning up quite a mess after their front door was shattered and an ATM was stolen from the building.

According to reports, Pub 447’s door was smashed early Thanksgiving morning and the culprit got off with their ATM machine at the business near East Stroudsburg.

Surveillance video shows a pickup truck that was involved in the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Stroudsburg.

