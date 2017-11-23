Woman Shot in the Head By Husband in Schuylkill County Declared Legally Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION TOWNSHIP -- The Montour County Coroner has confirmed Diane Brobst brain dead as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday night following her husband shooting her in the back of the head.

According to police, Steven Brobst, 62, walked into the Shenandoah Game and Fish Club outside of Ringtown around 8 p.m. Tuesday night and shot his wife as she was sitting at the bar.

According to the coroner, Diane Brobst is declared legally dead but still hooked up to life support.

No word yet on any update of charges against Steven Brobst.