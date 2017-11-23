LIVE NOW: Annual Times Tower Lighting Ceremony

Williams Valley Ready For Rematch With Steel-High

Posted 6:40 pm, November 23, 2017, by

The Williams Valley Vikings have been waiting for this rematch all year long. Steelton-Highspire stunned them last season in states with a last minute touchdown. This time around, it's unclear if they'll have their star running back, Dylan Rabuck after he hurt his leg in last week's win over Old Forge. He's just 96 yards away from 3,000 this season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

