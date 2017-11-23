× Veterans in Luzerne County Feeling Extra Appreciated This Thanksgiving

PLYMOUTH — Some veterans in Luzerne County are feeling extra appreciated this Thanksgiving.

They were treated to a special meal by the Plymouth American Legion.

Air force veteran John Wolcyzk said he has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

He stays at the VA Medical Center near Wilkes-Barre and was joined by his family at a holiday get together hosted by the Plymouth American Legion.

“I’m glad to be with my family and may we have good health for all of us and a long happy life,” Wolcyzk said.

This is the tenth year the legion has welcomed veterans staying at the VA to try their luck with games like bingo and enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal.

“The legion here puts on an outstanding meal and the tribute to our veterans is second to none,” Wolcyzk’s daughter Jeanine said.

“It’s different generations of veterans. We have World War II veterans, we have Vietnam veterans, Korean War veterans and they’re all here and they understand what they’ve been through and they really appreciate each other,” Recreation Therapist with the VA Karen Tomasello said.

Members of the legion said they’re thankful for the service of the veterans staying at the VA.

“I wish I could do it every day for them. I think most of my members believe the same thing, too,” Plymouth American Legion Commander John Mazur said.

After the turkey was finished, the veterans headed back to the VA with a motorcycle escort.