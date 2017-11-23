× Thanksgiving Dinner Assembly Line Feeds More Than 1,000

SIMPSON — It was an assembly line that would impress any Thanksgiving meal-lover. It would have to be impressive though when you’re cooking for more than 1,000.

“There’s 50 drivers right now, there’s 200 cars, so there’s 100 out there. Probably 50 people here. So today there’s probably 150-175 people,” said Mike Melnick of Greenfield Township. He and his wife Linda run the event every year.

Did you get that? Nearly 200 people in Simpson took teamwork to the next level, preparing and delivering about 1,300 meals for families in need and senior citizens.

“Its organized chaos, there’s really no way else to explain it. But it flows,” said John Bednarczyk of Simpson.

It flows because friends and families come out year after year to make it happen.

“I have a lot to be thankful for so this is a great way of giving back,” said Mary Ann Mascelli. While many do this every year, this was a first for her. “It’s amazing, I don’t know how they do it. It’s a huge amount of coordination that has to occur. It’s great to be a part of it,” she added.

Outside, there were delivery cars lined up as long as you could see. Inside, the many hands filled the plates and passed them along. There was turkey, stuffing, and all of the fixings for a perfect Thanksgiving feast.

“Got an empty pan, there’s a pan coming. This is the 7th year we’re doing it and every year we learn something,” Bednarczyk said.

When we asked what they learned this year, they said they needed more potatoes.

“It’s great providing for the community and we couldn’t do it without the volunteers so thank God we have so many friends and so many people who are willing to help. On Thanksgiving Day,” Melnick said.

The volunteers have been working for weeks, and all of the food was prepared from scratch.