TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Sunoco gas station near Milton was robbed just before 2 a.m. Wednesday night.

According to police two crooks are on the run after that armed robbery in Northumberland County.

State police say the men walked into the Sunoco along Broadway Road in Turbot Township stole the clerk’s cell phone and made him lay on the ground while they busted into two cash registers.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.