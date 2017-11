Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A stabbing at a late night lounge in Wilkes-Barre is under investigation.

Officials confirm one person was stabbed at Ali Baba Lounge on South Main Street just after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities haven't confirmed who the victim is or how badly they were hurt.

Police haven't said if they've made any arrests in Wilkes-Barre.