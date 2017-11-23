× Shoppers Brave the Cold in Luzerne County to Get Their Hands on Deals

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Folks braved the crowds and the weather for a chance at scoring a good deal in Luzerne County on Thursday night.

Newswatch 16 found folks lined up hours before the stores near Wilkes-Barre were scheduled to open.

A woman said she headed out at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon but the line at Best Buy at the Arena Hub Plaza was too long so she hoped for more luck at the nearby Target.

“I’m trying to get me a tv. I didn’t get lucky last year but hopefully, the Lord gives me the strength and hopefully I get my 55-inch,” said Wanda Jackson of Wilkes-Barre.

“This is my first time being out in the cold for Black Friday.”

“No, it was not worth it. My feet are cold, I have slippers on, it was not worth it,” said Paul Dumont.