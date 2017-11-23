× Shenandoah Uses Amazon Smile to Bring in Donations

SHENANDOAH — Downtown Shenandoah, Inc. is using Amazon Smile to bring in donations to revitalize its downtown.

Amazon smile works just like it would normally, except, when you log on to smile.amazon.com to make a purchase, 05% of it will go a charitable organization of your choice. To donate to downtown Shenandoah, you’d select them when you are checking out.

Downtown Shenandoah does want you to shop local for your Christmas gifts but they said Amazon Smile is a good fundraiser because it’s free for both their organization and the customer.

“Once people start buying and they select your organization, then you receive the money,” Downtown Shenandoah, Inc. Executive Director Mary Luscavage said. “The money is automatically deposited.”

Downtown Shenandoah’s goal is to bring the area back to its former glory.

“It was always a great place to live, and we just want to bring it back to what it was,” Andrea Pytak of Lost Creek said.

Right now, they’re working with Penn State to build an innovation center. It’ll be a place where entrepreneurs can get the support they need.

“It’s basically to help our young people to stay in the area,” Luscavage said. “If they want to start a business they can come and start their business in there.”

It’s that project and others that Downtown Shenandoah hopes Amazon Smile will help fund to help bring the community back to where it was once.

To get to Amazon Smile, click here.