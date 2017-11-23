LIVE NOW: Annual Times Tower Lighting Ceremony

Scranton Prep to Face Middletown Again

Posted 6:41 pm, November 23, 2017, by

The Scranton Prep football team got its first win at states last season, only to lose to the team they're playing this week. Prep gets Middletown, with a chance to right that wrong.

